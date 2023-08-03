Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,985 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

