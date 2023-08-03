Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,379 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE NVT opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $56.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

