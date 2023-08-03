Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,931 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,774 shares of company stock worth $1,398,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

