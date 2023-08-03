Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $248.61 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day moving average is $246.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

