Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,921 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

