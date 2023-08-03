Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,192 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

