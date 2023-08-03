Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,792 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,792 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

