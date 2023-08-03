Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,445 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after buying an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $12,825,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

MMSI stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.