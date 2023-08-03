Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,566 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $639.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.43 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AMOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allied Motion Technologies

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.