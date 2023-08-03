Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,161 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $129.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

