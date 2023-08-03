Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,755 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.4 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.30. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

