Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in News by 53.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in News by 97.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 40,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of News stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.