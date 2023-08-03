Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE:VST opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

