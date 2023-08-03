Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Wedbush cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

