Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,577,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,285,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

