Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $185.09

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$185.09 and traded as high as C$191.46. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$188.75, with a volume of 433,567 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
