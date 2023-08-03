West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

