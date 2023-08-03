Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

