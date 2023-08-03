Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 95,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yelp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 191,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,498 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YELP opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

