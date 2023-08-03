Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,278 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,832 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,859,197 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,498. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Barclays decreased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

