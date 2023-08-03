Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.