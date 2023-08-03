Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

