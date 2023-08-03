Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,562 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,587,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 527,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.4 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.