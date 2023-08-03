Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,033 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $926,854. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

