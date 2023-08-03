Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 1.9 %

VALE stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Vale Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

