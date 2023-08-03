Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

