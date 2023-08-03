Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.2 %

SAM opened at $358.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.01. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

