Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Up 5.7 %

FTDR opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

