Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Graham by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHC. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $586.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.94 and its 200 day moving average is $594.94. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

