Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 25.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
