Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

