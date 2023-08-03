Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

