Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.