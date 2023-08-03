Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

SKT stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 124.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

