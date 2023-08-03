Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.6 %

WYNN stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

