Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MYRG stock opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile



MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

