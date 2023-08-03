Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135,422 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.