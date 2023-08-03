Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

