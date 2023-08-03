Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

RXO stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

