Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 493,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 359.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 458,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

