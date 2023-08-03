Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

