Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $592,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

