Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AEO opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

