Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 446.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $403.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

