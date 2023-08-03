Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,403,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 116,802 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 348,026 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 7.4 %

NEO stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

