Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

