Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

