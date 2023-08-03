Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUVA

NuVasive Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.