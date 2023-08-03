Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Macerich by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.14. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

