Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,595 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 216.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

